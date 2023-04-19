A bill to limit any one ticket seller holding a monopoly on ticket sales by prohibiting exclusive contracts between ticket sellers and entertainment venues cleared its first committee hurdle this week.

SB 829, introduced by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was passed Monday by the Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee. It goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.

