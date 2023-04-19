A bill to limit any one ticket seller holding a monopoly on ticket sales by prohibiting exclusive contracts between ticket sellers and entertainment venues cleared its first committee hurdle this week.
SB 829, introduced by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was passed Monday by the Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee. It goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.
In prohibiting exclusivity clauses, the bill would allow venues to work with any other ticket sellers they choose without fear of retaliation from large ticket sellers such as Ticketmaster.
“I am pro-business, but I am not pro-monopoly and Californians are getting ripped off for simply wanting to see their favorite artist, act or sports team,” Wilk said in a statement announcing the committee passage. “This bill is a first step in protecting consumers from the monopoly that has had a stranglehold on ticket prices for over a decade.”
The bill targets the hold of Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, which have been the source of customers’ complaints for several years regarding high service fees and technical problems encountered when attempting to secure tickets.
This was famously brought to light by nationwide problems that purchasers had last fall during sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, and earlier this year when service and facility fees for tickets to The Cure’s US tour were as much as double the ticket price itself.
SB 829 is based on a proposal working through the New York legislature and mirrors what Ticketmaster and Live Nation did with the government of Ireland in 2020, according to Wilk’s release.
