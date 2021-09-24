PALMDALE — State Sen. Scott Wilk honored Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado and three other Hispanic community leaders to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, according to a description on the Hispanic Heritage Month website.
Wilk recognized Maldonado, Gloria Garcia, Sylvia Gaxiola and Adel Villalobos for their vision, leadership and significant contributions to California’s Senate District 21.
“It is a pleasure to recognize these trailblazers for their achievements and accomplishments,” Wilk said in a statement. “As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, it is important to point to individuals whose hard work and heart have made this region stronger and better.”
Wilk honored Maldonado for his leadership in the education community. Maldonado has been superintendent of Palmdale School District since 2014. He has placed an emphasis on the success of his students and continues to promote dual immersion curriculum throughout the District.
Garcia made history in 2014 by becoming the first Hispanic female to serve as mayor of Victorville. Gaxiola has worked with veteran groups and military families and spouses to ensure that veterans, service members and their families in the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley receive the care they deserve. Villalobos serves as CEO and founder of Lief Labs in Santa Clarita Valley. His company provides good paying jobs for residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Brandon Roque, field representative for Wilk, presented Maldonado with a certificate of recognition in the Palmdale School District boardroom on Thursday afternoon.
“One of the things Senator Wilk and our office wants to look for is leaders in our Hispanic community and leaders that have truly made the Antelope Valley great,” Roque said.
When they discussed different people to recognize, Roque said Maldonado’s name came up. He called Maldonado one of the most influential Hispanic leaders he has ever met. He praised the District’s efforts to get students back in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was safe to do so.
“Seeing what Palmdale School District has been able to do in that circumstance to take care of our students, and then ranging from everything you’ve done to support dual immersion to support bilingual students and to focus and uphold that culture, I mean, bridging that gap is nothing short of amazing,” Roque said.
Maldonado said he was honored for the recognition.
“I am the leader for the Palmdale School District,” Maldonado said. “However, this would not have been possible without all the great staff here in the Palmdale School District teaching our students, making sure they get fed, motiving them and coming together to realize the Palmdale Promise. That’s really what we’re about. We work hard and everybody knows that I appreciate all the hard work that people put in; it’s been difficult.”
Maldonado added that he feels proud to represent Hispanic students.
“I know that we need more role models but we’re all role models and I think that’s an important thing to remember that what we do, what we say, is how the kids are going to behave,” Maldonado said.
