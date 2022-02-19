PALMDALE — In honor of Black History Month, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized four prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
This year’s recipients are Antelope Valley honorees: Pastor Pamela Heller and Bishop Charles Heller, Kingdom Life Fellowship Church and Armond V. Brown Enhancement Foundation in Lancaster; Santa Clarita Valley: Niamani Knight, founder of STREAM Global Innovations; and Victor Valley: Frank Kelly, founder and CEO of No Drugs America.
“Black History Month is about history as well as the future,” Wilk said in a statement. “I am showcasing four amazing individuals in the 21st Senate District whose dedication to their work will craft a better future for their congregations, youth, the people they assist and mentor every day. It is my honor to recognize four incredible individuals who’ve given their heart and soul, during the pandemic, to serving others.”
Antelope Valley honoree Pastor Heller has more than 45 years’ experience in ministry work. She has worked in several capacities in the church. She served as the shepherd, associate pastor, executive administrator, youth dance director and finance officer at the Gospel of Christ Apostolic Church in Los Angeles.
As a Christian counselor, she wrote several youth programs, which include a 12-step teen outpatient program as well as the adult/youth combination counseling portion of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s VIDA Program delivered at U.C.A.N. Community Counseling Center. She serves as the program manager at Antelope Valley Partners for Health for their new Kinship department. She manages nine employees as they help relative caregivers care for children in out of home placements.
She has two children, Frances Brown Turner (Victor) and Armond Brown. Armond died in 2019 and is the inspiration behind the Armond V. Brown Enhancement foundation (https://www.avbfoundation.com)
Bishop Heller, a native of Akron, Ohio, serves as senior pastor of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Lancaster. He became a born again believer in 1982 and takes homage in the fact that God took His time to call him to the pastorate in 2013.
One of his favorite quotes is “God does not call the equipped, He Equips the Called.”
Bishop Heller is married to Pastor Heller. They merged their churches — Next Dimension Ministries and the Gospel of Christ Christian Fellowship Church — to form the Kingdom Life Fellowship Church of Lancaster.
Santa Clarita Valley honoree Niamani Knight is a 20-year-old award-winning philanthropist, education advocate, the founder of S.T.R.E.A.M. Kids Expo, and co-founder of S.T.R.E.A.M. Global Innovations alongside her mother, Nikia Richards.
Knight was 13 years old when she was selected to participate in the first Young Entrepreneurs Academy program in Lancaster. She realized after being selected that many of her peers (and students in general) seemed to struggle with some of the basic educational skill sets required for short- and long-term success. Instead of producing a product to sell in the YEA program, Knight created a platform for students and businesses to showcase their talents and discuss possibilities.
In 2015, she founded S.T.R.E.A.M. Kids Expo, which emphasizes science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and manufacturing. The event also includes entrepreneurship as she believes staking ownership of one’s passion and purpose inspires results.
Since the program’s launch, she has done direct work with over 30,000 of her peers and reached over 100 million through electronic and printed publications. Through her nonprofit S.T.R.E.A.M. Global Innovations, Knight’s vision is to create a memorable experience for kids, schools, and communities.
Victor Valley honoree Frank Kelly is the founder and CEO of No Drugs America Association Inc., which he founded in 22 years ago. He is a community leader who has volunteered and worked in the field of substance use prevention and has spent the last 20 years as a professional in this field.
He has spent more than 20 years across the High Desert educating youth on K-12 school campuses to say no to drugs.
He is also the founder of Positive Alternative Choices, which brings out community leaders and businesses to greet, inspire, and cheer on students as they arrive at school. In addition, he is an advocate for child abuse and human trafficking awareness and prevention.
