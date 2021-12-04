LANCASTER — Sen Scot Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, named two veteran-owned businesses — Fitchow and Crush Fitness — as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month for November.
Wilk recognized the businesses at a brief ceremony, Thursday afternoon.
“Congratulations to Marcos, Rick, Ryan, and everyone at both Fitchow and Crush Fitness on this well-deserved recognition,” Wilk said in a statement. “Clean eating leads to a strong body and mind, which is exactly what the Fitchow/Crush Fitness team is doing to promote a healthy lifestyle for our military community while offering best practices to new recruits, preparing them for a rigorous military career.”
Wilk continued: “I am recognizing both businesses, Fitchow and Crush Fitness, as this month’s Small Business of the Month. It has not been easy to run a business during the pandemic. Still, both veteran-owned businesses not only remained open, but they also continued providing a great product and many jobs for those of us in the AV. My hat goes off to the entire team.”
Marcos Huerta, Ryan Stidfole and Rick Delarosa founded Fitchow and Crush Fitness to promote health and fitness throughout the Antelope Valley while also dedicating their time to help our first responders and new military recruits. Huerta and Stidfole are veterans of the US Armed Forces.
During November, Senator Wilk saluted and honored local veterans in California’s 21st Senate District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.