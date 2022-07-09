LANCASTER — When Donna Hill, District director for state Sen. Scott Wilk, R. Santa Clarita, compiled a list of names for consideration as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year, she did not expect the last name on the list to be hers.
“I was surprised,” Hill said.
Hill recalled an email from Wilk’s Sacramento office that asked for suggestions for Woman of the Year. She sent them a list of names; then Wilk called Hill.
“He called me up one day and said, ‘You know, there’s some good suggestions, but there’s one person I’m thinking of and I know you may know her, so what do you think about her?’ ” Hill recalled.
Hill replied, “Sure, who is it?” That’s when Wilk told her that she was the selection.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ ” Hill recalled. “It was amazing and it was so very unexpected.”
Wilk presented Hill with a Senate resolution at a special reception, Thursday evening, at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History. Community leaders, family and friends gathered with Wilk and Hill to celebrate.
The award is typically presented to the recipient at the state house in Sacramento. In 2020, the program was held over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year there wasn’t a ceremony, Wilk said.
“I actually think it’s better honoring your Woman of the Year back home where friends and family can be here,” Wilk said.
Wilk estimated that he has about 530,400 women constituents in his District.
“Only one gets to be Woman of the Year, and that’s Donna,” he said.
Wilk praised Hill’s servant leadership.
“Anyone who has ever met Donna knows just how big her heart is and that when she puts her mind to it, there is no stopping her. It is an honor to recognize her efforts for our community,” Wilk said. “Donna serves not only the AV senior and non-profit communities tirelessly, but also, as my District director, the constituents of the 21st Senate every day. Congrats on this well-deserved recognition.”
Hill also received a certificate from Rep. Mike Garcia, presented by his field representative, Jackie Owens.
“It is an absolute joy to work with Donna; her smile lights up a room,” Owens said. She added some people have time and they waste it; some people spend time but other people, like Hill, give their time and do generously.
Pamela Balch, district director for Assemblyman Tom Lackey, also presented a resolution on behalf of the assemblyman.
“Working with Donna is a delight; she is always helpful, she shares her resources,” Balch said. “She is a phenomenal resource and such a blessing to the seniors in this area.”
Anna Zarley, a field representative for Lackey, presented Hill with a certificate on behalf of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Kris Hough, from Wilk’s Santa Clarita office, presented Hill with a certificate from Assemblyman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, who represents the 38th Assembly District.
Wilk selected Hill to be his District director, in February. She previously served as a senior field representative in Wilk’s Lancaster district office. Hill has an extensive background working with nonprofit organizations, including MomsHouse, which she founded in 2013, as well as other community-based nonprofits.
This past year, Hill was elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Lancaster Museum and Public Arts Foundation. In 2015, she was elected to serve on the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce and in 2020, she was appointed to the executive Board. Hill also continues to serve as an executive Board member of the E&E Love Foundation.
