PALMDALE — The California state Senate Committee on Education unanimously supported a bill by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, that would require school districts to approve a parent’s request to retain their student in the grade level in which the student was enrolled in the 2021-21 school year if the parent deems it necessary due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the student.
Senate Bill 545, an urgency measure, would also make additional resources available to struggling students.
“Parents have been the boots on the ground during the pandemic and know best if their kids need help. And that is what this bill does,” Wilk said in a statement. “It gives students and parents the support needed to address learning lost during the pandemic. This pandemic has been hard on everyone, but learning losses can affect a student’s progress the rest of their lives, so it’s important to act immediately.”
SB 545 reduces learning loss by mandating that school districts offer additional supports such as one-on-one tutoring, allow students to retake courses in which they received a D or F grade, and provide parents with research on what sorts of things can help get their student back on the right track.
“School closures have caused adverse consequences for families across our state. The impact is particularly severe for families facing already existing disparities within the education system,” Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh R-Yucaipa, vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee, said in a statement. “SB 545 provides parents the critical resources to aid their children to help address the educational losses suffered. I thank Senator Wilk for his leadership and support his efforts to empower parents by giving them choices and a stronger voice in their child’s education.”
SB 545 would also appropriate $4.56 billion to school districts for extended learning opportunities to implement a recovery program that, at a minimum, provides supplemental instruction and support for social and emotional well-being. The proposed bill would also provide meals and snacks to the maximum extent permissible under the guidelines of the US Department of Agriculture, according to an analysis.
SB 545 will be heard next in the Senate Appropriations Committee in the coming weeks.
