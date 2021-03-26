SACRAMENTO — A bipartisan bill that would put California’s Employment Development Department on a solid path to tackling fraud in benefit claims, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, state Sen. Scott Wilk announced on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 58, introduced by Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, and co-authored by a bipartisan group of legislators, including the entire Senate Republican Caucus, would require the agency to stop including full Social Security numbers on its correspondence, as well as other fraud prevention improvements.
The legislation stems from a 2019 State’s Auditor recommendation to exclude full Social Security numbers from correspondence as well as recommendations from a 2021 State Audit Report, which found that EDD’s fraud prevention efforts are disjointed and the agency has no dedicated unit to mitigate the risk of fraud or manage fraud detection efforts.
“EDD sent at least 38 million pieces of mail with claimants’ full Social Security numbers in the first eight months of the pandemic,” Wilk said. “It is no coincidence that this coincided with over $10.4 billion in fraudulent claims being paid out in the same time period. The fact that the agency had not fully implemented the auditor’s 2019 recommendations on using these Social Security numbers is appalling, especially since the agency was warned of the risks associated with that practice in 2019.”
Republican legislators have been working to address fraud at EDD. Last week, Senate Bill 39 by Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, passed out of the Senate Public Safety Committee with a 4-0 vote. The bill would require the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to share information regarding current inmates to the EDD in order to prevent payment on fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits.
“Senate Republicans are leading where the Newsom administration has failed,” Wilk said. “We have seen no action by this Administration to address the fraud at EDD, so it is heartening to see bipartisan support for these measures.”
In addition to prohibiting the inclusion of full Social Security numbers, SB 58 would require EDD to identify areas where it can improve fraud prevention efforts during periods of high demand, to designate a single unit responsible for coordinating fraud prevention, and to align the unit’s duties with best practices for detecting and preventing fraud.
SB 58 is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Appropriations Committee next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.