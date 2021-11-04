LANCASTER — State Sen. Scott Wilk and Supervisor Kathryn Barger will deliver public comments during a hearing, Friday, in Orange County regarding the potential placement of convicted sexually violent predator Lawtis Donald Rhoden in Lancaster.
The state proposed to place Rhoden at 48040 25th St. East in the unincorporated area east of Lancaster. The convicted felon will be under the supervision of the state-funded company, Liberty Healthcare, once he is released.
The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Department N10 of the Orange County Superior Court, North Justice Center, 1275 North Berkeley Ave., Fullerton.
Members of the public may attend in person and speak to the court or may speak remotely. Additionally, members of the public will be subject to a three-minute time limit when providing comment to the court in person or remotely.
To participate virtually visit https://occourts.webex.com/meet/n10
Courtroom N10
Meeting number: 781 111 242
By phone: 650-215-5528 United States Toll
People may also e-mail concerns and opinions to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at Rhoden.Comments@da.lacounty.gov
Barger will speak at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.; Wilk will deliver his remarks at about 1:30 p.m.
Rhoden, now 72, committed several violent acts of sexual assault and rape against children in various states and counties. He was convicted of rape, sexual assault and sexual battery in California, Florida and Tennessee. He served time in prison in each state and then was transferred to the custody of the California Department of State Hospitals. For the California crimes, Rhoden was tried in Orange and Los Angeles counties.
In October 2019, Orange County Superior Court Judge Megan L. Wagner determined Orange County was Rhoden’s official “place of domicile,” and in 2019 ruled that he can be conditionally released to the community. However, this past February, the court found “extraordinary circumstances” existed to authorize relocating Rhoden outside of Orange County, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. This past May, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office successfully fought Rhoden’s proposed placement in Twentynine Palms.
On Sept. 28, the California Department of State Hospitals notified the LA County District Attorney’s office of Rhoden’s recommended placement.
