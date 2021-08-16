SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk last week commended the California Public Utilities Commission for approving a 14-month extension of the iFoster Pilot Program, which provides eligible foster youth ages 13 to 26 with free smartphones and monthly mobile services including unlimited data and hotspot free of charge.
According to the iFoster website, the extension will iFoster and its partner T-Mobile to move all current phones over to the T-Mobile network, and prepare for the transition from a Pilot Program to permanent California LifeLine.
The commission’s decision is in line with Senate Bill 546, introduced by Wilk and co-authored by Sen. Ochoa Bogh and Assemblyman Tom Lackey. The bill would enshrine the extension into law to ensure the iFoster program continues to provide foster youth with crucial resources to help them successfully transition out of the foster care system.
“The iFoster program is a ‘LifeLine’ for foster youth,” Wilk said. “If my legislation, and the unanimous support of it by my colleagues, nudged the CPUC into doing the right thing, all the better. This is great news for our state’s foster youth, and I applaud the CPUC for taking this action to continue the state’s policy of providing foster youth with free smartphones and cellular service.”
Foster youth face many unique challenges, and the data on foster youth outcomes is disheartening.
According to a report by Dr. Jeremy Goldbach, a professor at the University of Southern California School of Social Work, while 90% of youth in the United States and 79% of low-income youth have access to a computer at home, only 21% of urban and 5% of rural foster youth have regular computer access.
Approximately 66% of aging-out foster youth will be unemployed and only 5% can expect to work more than 20 hours per week. Studies have found that 8% of transition-age foster youth drop out of high school compared to 3% of the statewide student population. More than 40% of these youth have contemplated suicide, and 24% have attempted it. Less than 4% of foster youth will achieve a bachelor’s degree.
Having a smartphone through the iFoster program bridges this divide. These resources are essential for succeeding in school, communicating with family and friends, securing gainful employment, connecting to social services, making telehealth appointments, contacting emergency services, and meeting their basic needs—and the need for these devices has increased dramatically during the pandemic.
“We simply cannot allow any more foster youth to fall through the cracks,” Wilk said. “As the CPUC finalizes their plans to continue the program, I am hopeful that the continued movement of SB 546 will hold them accountable until this is a done deal.”
SB 546 has received unanimous support throughout the legislative process and will be heard next by the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
