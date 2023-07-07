Wilk votes

The Brightline West rail project is among the infrastructure projects gaining the support of state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, whose district includes the Antelope Valley. A local groundwater recharge project also will benefit from his vote.

 Valley Press files

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, voted in support of several bills to reform the California Environmental Quality Act to make building key infrastructure projects in the state easier, Wilk’s office announced Wednesday.

Two local beneficiaries of these bills are a groundwater recharge project in the Antelope Valley and a rail line connecting the High Desert to the Inland Empire and Las Vegas.

