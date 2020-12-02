SANTA CLARITA — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his re-election in the 21st Senate District in a press release Tuesday night after the Los Angeles and San Bernardino county registrars of voters posted the final certified ballot count for the Nov. 3 election.
“This election season was like no other because of the COVID-19 virus. I am thankful the voters have chosen to send me back to Sacramento to represent them for the next four years. It is an honor to once again be representing the district where my wife and I raised our family and that I was born in. I am truly humbled,” stated Wilk said in a statement.
Wilk declared, “On my return to Sacramento I am looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues and local governments to develop solutions that safely open our schools and businesses. I hope my fellow Senators will join me in ending Governor Newsom’s ‘State of Emergency’ so we can restore the proper constitutional checks and balances in our government.
Newsom and his one-man rule have failed to provide proper transparency which has resulted in a lack of public trust. We as a state need to follow sound science, supported by publicly-released data and then empower local policymakers to make the best decision for their community.”
Wilk, who grew up in the Antelope Valley, first ran for the state Senate in 2016. He previously served in the state Assembly representing the 38th Assembly District seat.
