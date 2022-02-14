State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, on Friday, announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship Program, which will provide an opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.
“This fellowship is a great opportunity for a student interested in California government and policy,” Wilk said in a statement. “Successful candidates will work in a lawmaker’s office and get a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process in action. Fellows will walk away with first-hand knowledge of crafting policy, connections in the Capitol, stories to share, and an all-around great learning experience. Good luck to all applicants.”
Wilk is a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, a bipartisan, non-political Caucus that encourages California Armenian Americans to advocate and participate in cultural, educational, governmental and community efforts in California.
Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian Americans’ voices are heard and given a platform, according to a description.
The Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California.
As a competitive and rigorous fellowship program, fellows will be given the opportunity to develop close working relationships with legislators, advocates, and agency representatives that may result in future employment and/or educational opportunities.
Fellows will receive a $2,500 stipend (including a $1,000 housing stipend) and a public transportation pass.
The Caucus will select two fellows for the summer 2022 cycle (August to September) in Sacramento. Pending changes to public health orders, the fellowship program will require in-person attendance in the state Capitol for up to 30 hours per week.
Applicants must be a California resident. The program is open to undergraduate or graduate students, or recent graduates only. Applicants must also show proof of full vaccination.
Visit https://wilk.cssrc.us/educational-opportunities-california-armenian-legislative-caucus for details.
