SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of a resolution urging congress to make good on its promises to students with disabilities.
Wilk’s Senate Joint Resolution 4 (SJR 4) urges the 117th Congress to fulfill its obligation to our special education community by fully funding the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, legislation passed by Congress in 1975 to ensure students with disabilities receive the academic support needed to succeed.
Wilk said eight out of 10 Californians are concerned their kids have fallen behind during the pandemic and students with special needs are even more vulnerable to learning loss.
“The federal government’s continued failure to honor its promise to those with special needs is unjustifiable in a normal year, and in light of the pandemic’s impact, it should be addressed immediately,” Wilk said. “Congress must find a way to fully fund IDEA, to help ensure our most vulnerable students have the funding they desperately need and were promised decades ago.”
IDEA guaranteed that the federal government would pay 40% of all special education costs. Since 1988 The federal government has funded on average just under 14% of its obligation, making it harder for school districts to provide critical services to pupils with disabilities.
Approximately 800,000 students are served by IDEA in the state. SJR 4 reminds Congress that IDEA was a guarantee, not an empty promise to be cast aside once passed.
“Congress has an obligation to make good on its promise and ensure the federal government pays 40% of the average cost to educate a child with disabilities,” Wilk said. “2021 is the year to get this done. These students deserve, and were promised, nothing less.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.