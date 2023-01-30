The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning’s draft Community Wildfire Protection ordinance is now available for public review and comment.
The Regional Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the draft document at 9:30 a.m., March 1. The public has until noon, Feb. 28, the day before the public hearing, to submit written comments on the draft Community Wildfire Protection ordinance.
The proposed Community Wildfire Protection ordinance would amend County Code Title 21 (Subdivisions Code) and Title 22 (Planning and Zoning Code) to address adequate evacuation egress during wildfire events, to improve public safety and to reduce risks to development within Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, according to an overview.
The proposed Community Wildfire Protection ordinance is being drafted in response to a Feb. 11, 2020, motion by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to find ways to reduce damage to life and property from wildfires.
It is based on recommendations made by the “After Action Review of the Woolsey Fire Incident” and the “Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire Final Recommendations to Reduce Wildfire Risk to Existing and Future Development: Los Angeles County, California.”
Email the Department of Regional Planning at safety@planning.lacounty.gov to submit comments or questions on the Draft Community Wildfire Protection Ordinance.
