A draft Countywide Community Wildfire Protection Ordinance, which will help reduce the risk of personal injury and property damage due to fires like 2020’s Bobcat Fire, is available for public review and comment.

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning’s draft Community Wildfire Protection ordinance is now available for public review and comment.

The Regional Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the draft document at 9:30 a.m., March 1. The public has until noon, Feb. 28, the day before the public hearing, to submit written comments on the draft Community Wildfire Protection ordinance.

