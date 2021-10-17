SANTA BARBARA — Firefighters persisted in making progress, Saturday, against a wildfire burning for a sixth day in the Southern California coastal mountains.
The Alisal Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara grew only slightly since Friday to nearly 27 square miles. It was 50% contained.
The improved situation allowed authorities, Friday evening, to cancel evacuation orders for some remote properties.
Crews getting help from water-dropping aircraft were focusing on the blaze’s western edge, fire spokeswoman Kristen Allison said. On the eastern boundary, flames stalled when they moved into a burn scar from a 2016 wildfire, she said.
“It has helped slow that spread toward the east. In fact it hasn’t really moved, except for a couple places in small canyons on that eastern side,” Allison said, Saturday.
In its first damage report, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said, Friday, that of more than 400 structures that were threatened by the fire, three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed.
The fire erupted during fierce winds, Monday afternoon, and spread rapidly down the face of the mountain range, leaping a highway and railroad to the beach below. Firefighting weather greatly improved since then, allowing airplanes and helicopters to bombard the fire with retardant and water.
To the north, firefighters corralled a small wildfire that broke out from a prescribed burn, Friday, in Santa Cruz County and briefly triggered evacuations, officials said.
Some rain and snow was expected Sunday in Northern California, and long-range National Weather Service forecasts suggested a possible pattern of more significant precipitation that would help ease wildfire risks.
California wildfires have scorched nearly 3,900 square miles this year and destroyed more than 3,600 homes, businesses and other structures, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
