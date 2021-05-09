CHICO — A wildfire burning amid hot, dry and windy conditions has prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order for a rural area north of Chico.
The fire, which started in a grassy field just after 2 p.m. Saturday, quickly grew to at least 200 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. At least one aircraft was sent in to drop retardant over the blaze to slow its spread.
The Butte County Sheriff’s office ordered a residential area to evacuate. It’s not immediately clear how many homes are threatened by the fire.
Further south, Yuba City’s fire chief urged residents in the Olivehurst community to stay away as firefighters battle what he called a significant blaze. No further details were released.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of fire risk for most of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley.
