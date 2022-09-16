FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress, Thursday, against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far, this year.
Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” according to fire spokesman Scott McLean.
