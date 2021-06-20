BIG SUR — A wildfire burning near California’s central coast has forced the evacuation of a campground and Buddhist retreat center, authorities said Friday.
The fire began Thursday night in the Los Padres National Forest, about 15 miles southeast of Big Sur, amid hot and dry conditions and by Friday evening had spread to about 1,800 acres, US Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said.
The fire was burning east toward the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.