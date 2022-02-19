BIG PINE, Calif. — A wildfire in the remote Owens Valley was 30% contained, early Friday, after firefighters stopped its forward progress and evacuation orders were lifted, authorities said.
The fire scorched more than six square miles but there were no injuries, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The Airport Fire erupted, Wednesday, near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport outside the town of Bishop and winds drove it south toward the small town of Big Pine, where evacuations were ordered for the east side of the community.
The fire also threatened the California Institute of Technology’s Owens Valley Radio Observatory and the University of California’s White Mountain Research Center.
