SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest has prompted evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.
“Adjust your Labor Day weekend plans. Access to Shaver Lake is completely closed to the public due to the #CreekFire,” the Fresno County sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday after announcing evacuation orders for a campsite and the Huntington Lake community.
The California Highway Patrol shut State Route 168 to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.
