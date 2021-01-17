MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — Firefighters battled a wildfire in the inland mountains of Southern California on Friday as Santa Ana winds brought dry and unseasonably hot weather that heightened fire danger in a region where little rain has fallen this winter.
The Bonita fire erupted shortly after 1 a.m. and grew to 600 acres before dawn, triggering evacuations in Mountain Center, a tiny community in the San Jacinto Mountains about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.
The blaze burned in heavy vegetation, including pine trees, Cal Fire/Riverside County said in a statement.
Temperatures around the region, meanwhile, warmed to summerlike highs in the 80s and low 90s.
A second surge of Santa Anas was expected Saturday, followed by another early next week that may usher in colder weather, forecasters said.
It is peak Santa Ana season so the wind events are not unusual, but “it is unusual how dry we are,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy said in a video briefing from San Diego.
More than 95% of California is experiencing moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought, the US Drought Monitor said Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.