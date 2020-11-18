PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd. is now loaning WiFi hot spot devices to customers with a valid Palmdale City Library card.
The WiFi devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are treated like any other items borrowed from the library. Interested persons may call the Library at 661-267-5600 to check on availability. If a device is available, library staff will arrange for a pick-up appointment.
“This is a wonderful resource that the city is funding to help our patrons who need Internet access,” Library Director Robert Shupe said. “These devices allow unlimited data services through the carrier, T-Mobile, for the length of the loan period of the device, which is two-weeks at a time.”
Assistant Library Director Jamielee Beck said they know the community needs to connect to people and resources online during these challenging times related to COVID-19.
“And with many of our residents without online access, we are very happy to provide this much needed service,” she said.
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is open for pick-up services, phone reference and readers advisory services only. Customers may call the library or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment.
To obtain a Palmdale City Library card, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Library and apply by clicking the link on the top right hand column.
For details, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
