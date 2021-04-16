NEENACH — A man suspected of killing his wife Thursday morning in Saugus held Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at bay late in the day after the end of a pursuit.
Deputies found and pursued the white Chevy Malibu from the Santa Clarita area to a rural area oat 330th Street West and Alamo Pump Drive in Neenach, where the car became disabled. But the suspect, identified as James Matthew Dorsey, refused to come out of the car.
The stabbing occurred about 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, according to the sheriff’s department.
The woman died at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Information on her identity was not immediately available.
Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall told CBS2, “Prior to dying, she identified her estranged husband, who we are naming as James Matthew Dorsey, as the person who stabbed her.”
The station reported that two children were in the home at the time of the attack.
Dorsey, 41, of Washington may have been driving a 2008 Saturn SUV with Washington plates, but late Thursday morning, the sheriff’s department asked the public to be on the lookout for the Malibu.
The LASD circulated a picture of Dorsey and described him as a white man, five feet, six inches tall and 165 pounds, and to be considered armed and dangerous.
“The information we have right now is that he’s not even living in the state, and they were certainly estranged, he’s not even welcome at the house — he probably forced his way through the door at the back,” Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.