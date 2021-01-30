We know our Antelope Valley communities are a sprawl of suburbs that grew fast for decades on the northernmost part of Los Angeles County, on the edge of the Mojave Desert. Its two largest cities combine with unincorporated areas as home to hundreds of thousands of people.
So, why are a half-million people living a 90-minute drive north of downtown Los Angeles in a vaccination desert?
It is understandable how we got to this point, but it does not make it any easier to live with, or to live with the extended hazard that can mean the premature and agonizing death that has overrun our hospital capacities and run out the space available for bodies at local mortuaries.
As of today, Los Angeles County reports more than 1 million Covid-positive cases — nearly 10% of our nation’s most populous county. Deaths are at 15,600 — disproportionately among our oldest and most vulnerable and disproportionately Hispanic-Latino and African-American.
Half the dead passed in our nursing homes and many of the others work daily, live crowded and cannot work from home.
Put together, Lancaster and Palmdale cumulatively have nearly 40,000 Covid-positive cases and almost 400 dead.
We are on track with the rest of Los Angeles County, which has about one-third of California’s Covid cases and more than one-third of the deaths in the state.
The vaccines offer one of the quickest pathways to surviving the ravages of a virus, particularly one already demonstrating mutations toward greater levels of contagion.
Like all the prior responses to the pandemic, with its tragic politicization, the vaccine rollout has been scattershot. The best safety measures will include wearing masks (correctly), frequent hand hygiene and maintaining social distance from people outside your household.
Vaccination rates have lagged and the groups assigned for vaccination continue to shift and probably will shift again. We are promised that vaccine supplies will increase, that availability will improve and the process will speed up.
With the most recent raging surge in cases across Los Angeles County beginning to relent slightly, that is cause for hope, but surges have relented and returned before and may do so again. That is why vaccination is so important in beating the virulence of the virus.
The vaccines are safe and if anyone who hasn’t studied it wonders why, it is because the research base began many years before the arrival of the novel COVID-19. The modified RNA vaccine basis was researched during previous Coronavirus outbreaks.
At present, vaccinations are by appointment only and securing an appointment if you are eligible at this stage — above the age of 65, or a health care worker — is like playing roulette on a rollercoaster. Signing up for an appointment online offers more disappointment than appointments and waiting on the Los Angeles County listed phone number (1-833-540-0473) runs so long with a cheery tune and a robot voice that it might just break your will to live.
That said, we know that thousands of eligible parties have gotten lined up in their cars for vaccination. Others have hit “lucky strikes” and obtained an appointment at a community pharmacy like Ralphs, Vons or Albertsons. The problem with this is, it’s a trickle of vaccine distribution, rather than the wave that it needs to be.
Which brings me back to the Antelope Valley. The civic leaders, elected officials and community boosters have long pressed the case that the Antelope Valley on the far side of the San Gabriel Mountains is overlooked and under-served.
We have good, health-conscious leadership on the Board of Supervisors with 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger serving as chair for this nation-sized county.
But our geography still works against us.
At present, the closest large vaccination site is at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Santa Clarita. It is more than a 100-mile round trip from many points of the Antelope Valley.
My medical provider group, which serves more than 40,000 patients, has an outsize population of Medicare-eligible patients. We have many patients who may not be able to drive that far. Or, to drive that far for an appointment they lack technology, expertise, patience or focus to set.
The Antelope Valley does have infrastructure that would make ideal large vaccination sites — for example, the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and further south in the Valley, the Palmdale regional transportation center, which has bus and rail transit points.
We understand that oversight for administration of vaccination may soon pass from county to state authority, and that may help, or it may hurt.
But we have to ask, that with a half-million citizens residing on this side of the San Gabriel Mountains, most of them Los Angeles County residents, why is the Antelope Valley thus far a vaccination desert?
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who works with a variety of area non-profit social service organizations on veterans and community health issues.
