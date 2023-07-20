Hollywood Strikes

Actor Bob Odenkirk (center) carries a sign Wednesday on a picket line outside Paramount studios  in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — “The residuals are out there,” read a picket sign held by actor David Duchovny, echoing the tagline of his TV series, “The X Files.”

Residuals are a central issue of the current simultaneous strikes of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, and a subject of constant comment on picket lines. While they once handsomely rewarded stars with rewatchable hits like Duchovny, union members say they’ve since diminished to a trickle as the industry has shifted to streaming. Here’s a look at how the system works and the experience of those who receive them — or don’t.

