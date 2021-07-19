SACRAMENTO — The official list of who’s running in California’s recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom remained unsettled Sunday, with conservative talk radio host Larry Elder maintaining he should be included and state officials giving no details as to why he wasn’t.
Secretary of State spokeswoman Jenna Dresner said all candidates who didn’t qualify were told why, but a spokesperson for Elder’s campaign said they did not receive any notification. The spokesperson, Ying Ma, said Elder submitted voter signatures from three counties and the campaign assumed the state hadn’t finished adding them together. Candidates must pay a nearly $4,200 filing fee or submit 7,000 signatures.
Though Ma said the campaign expected the issue to be resolved Monday, Dresner said “any changes to the list at this point would be through court order.”
When Elder announced his candidacy July 12, he instantly became one of the most recognizable Republicans in the field given his years on talk radio and appearances on Fox News and was viewed as a candidate who could further energize GOP voters. Though Elder is likely to excite many voters, most Republicans are unlikely to stay home if he’s not on the list, said Jack Pitney, a professor of political science at Claremont McKenna College.
“I think Republicans are going to show up because they hate Newsom, not because they are particular fans of any of the replacement candidates,” Pitney said.
Among other candidates, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s campaign was in a dispute with state officials over whether he could be listed as the city’s “retired” mayor and YouTube creator Kevin Paffrath said he planned to sue to get his YouTube nickname on the ballot.
""“I think Republicans are going to show up because they hate Newsom"""... I think quite a few Democrats hate Newsom also... Jack
