WHITTIER — A woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist three years ago has been returned to the US to face trial after her arrest in Australia.
Authorities say Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes fled the country after hitting Agustin Rodriguez Jr., 46, with her Lexus in 2017. The car dragged the bicyclist several hundred feet, according to investigators. He died at the scene in Whittier.
Chan Reyes arrived at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday and was booked into jail, Whittier police Sgt. Sam Reed said.
