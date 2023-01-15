MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic announced, Thursday, that the planned upgrades to its WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft have been completed and it will start ground testing at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port, next week.
Ground, and eventually flight, testing will be completed as the company prepares to begin commercial spaceflight operations to take place this spring, officials reported.
Virgin Galactic operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft.
The twin-fuselage mothership returned to its Mojave birthplace, in November 2021, for the enhancements and major maintenance work.
Built by Scaled Composites to air launch the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft, WhiteKnightTwo first flew, in 2008.
During routine tests and analysis on the aircrafts’ structures, in 2021, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which required further inspection, Virgin Galactic officials said in a statement at the time.
The enhancements to WhiteKnightTwo, dubbed “Eve,” are intended to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks, down to four to five weeks.
These enhancements were originally expected to be completed, in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
As part of its preparations to begin commercial operations, Virgin Galactic also announced, Thursday, a restructuring of its leadership team.
President of Aerospace Systems Swami Iyer has left the company but will continue to serve as an advisor to CEO Michael Colglazier, until March 3.
“With the completion of the enhancement program for our mothership at hand, our streamlined leadership structure will help propel the business forward as we prepare for commercial spaceline operations,” Colglazier said in a release announcing the change. “Swami has been instrumental in establishing our future production strategy and in leading the work to prepare our initial ships for commercial flight and we are incredibly grateful for his contribution. Our experienced leadership team brings deep expertise to the next exciting phase for the company — flying our customers safely and regularly to space and expanding our future fleet.”
