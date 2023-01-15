White­Knight­Two

Virgin Galactic’s White­Knight­Two mothership has completed upgrades at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port and will begin ground testing, next week. The carrier aircraft, dubbed “Eve,” is shown here when it returned to its Mojave birthplace, in November 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic announced, Thursday, that the planned upgrades to its White­Knight­Two carrier aircraft have been completed and it will start ground testing at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port, next week.

Ground, and eventually flight, testing will be completed as the company prepares to begin commercial spaceflight operations to take place this spring, officials reported.

