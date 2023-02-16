White­Knight­Two flight

Virgin Galactic’s WhiteKnightTwo mothership, seen in this undated photo, returned to flight Wednesday, for the first time since October 2021. The test flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port followed a 15-month overhaul of the carrier aircraft, which is used to launch the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic’s White­Knight­Two mothership was back in the air Wednesday, the first time the aircraft has flown since October 2021.

Wednesday’s flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port was a two-and-a-half-hour test flight following months of work in an overhaul of the carrier aircraft.

