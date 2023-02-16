MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic’s WhiteKnightTwo mothership was back in the air Wednesday, the first time the aircraft has flown since October 2021.
Wednesday’s flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port was a two-and-a-half-hour test flight following months of work in an overhaul of the carrier aircraft.
The twin-fuselage aircraft, designed and built by Scaled Composites for Virgin Galactic, first flew in 2008. It carries the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft to altitudes of 47,000 to 50,000 feet for launch.
During Wednesday’s flight over Mojave and environs to the north, it reached a maximum altitude of just over 41,000 feet and a maximum speed of 407 mph, according to data from the FlightAware website.
Company officials announced last month that planned overhaul work was complete; taxi tests began last week. The ground and flight testing will be completed in Mojave as Virgin Galactic prepares to begin commercial spaceflight operations to take place this spring, officials reported.
Virgin Galactic operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft.
WhiteKnightTwo arrived at Virgin Galactic’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Oct. 30, 2021, the last time it had flown, prior to Wednesday.
During routine tests and analysis on the aircrafts’ structures in 2021, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which required further inspection, Virgin Galactic officials said in a statement at the time.
The mothership was already scheduled to undergo a period of major maintenance and enhancements to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks, down to four or five weeks.
According to an earlier announcement, these enhancements were expected to be completed in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
