WhiteKnightTwo

Virgin Galactic’s WhiteKnightTwo mothership, seen here in a Feb. 15 flight over the Mojave Air and Space Port, flew to Spaceport America in New Mexico on Monday, its second flight following extensive modifications.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic’s White­Knight­Two mothership took to the skies again on Monday, for its second flight in 12 days following major modifications.

Unlike its first flight on Feb. 15, this time White­Knight­Two departed the Mojave Air and Space Port, where the modification work was completed, and flew to Spaceport America in New Mexico, its operational home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.