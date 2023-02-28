MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic’s WhiteKnightTwo mothership took to the skies again on Monday, for its second flight in 12 days following major modifications.
Unlike its first flight on Feb. 15, this time WhiteKnightTwo departed the Mojave Air and Space Port, where the modification work was completed, and flew to Spaceport America in New Mexico, its operational home.
WhiteKnightTwo took off from Mojave at about 7:30 a.m., and landed at Spaceport America five and a half hours later, according to the FlightAware website. It then took off again for a quick, 24-minute flight in the immediate area.
During the transit from Mojave, WhiteKnightTwo reached a maximum altitude of 49,875 feet, according to FlightAware.
High-altitude testing is required to “cold-soak” the pylon that holds the spacecraft in place as it is carried to launch altitude, Virgin Galactic Senior Flight Test Director and pilot Kelly Latimer said in a release about the first test flight.
Once at altitude, with the pylon cold, the hooks which hold the spacecraft are tested and data is collected on how they perform, she said.
The twin-fuselage aircraft, designed and built by Scaled Composites for Virgin Galactic, first flew in 2008. It carries the SpaceShipTwo spacecraft to altitudes of 47,000 to 50,000 feet for launch.
Company officials announced in January that planned overhaul work was complete. The ground and flight testing will be completed with WhiteKnightTwo and the spacecraft Unity as Virgin Galactic prepares to begin commercial spaceflight operations to take place this spring, officials reported.
Virgin Galactic operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft.
WhiteKnightTwo arrived at Virgin Galactic’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Oct. 30, 2021, the last time it had flown, prior to the Feb. 15 test flight.
During routine tests and analysis on the aircrafts’ structures in 2021, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which required further inspection, Virgin Galactic officials said in a statement at the time.
The mothership was already scheduled to undergo a period of major maintenance and enhancements to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks, down to four or five weeks.
According to an earlier announcement, these enhancements were expected to be completed in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
