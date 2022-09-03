LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village.
“It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,” Littlerock resident Carrie Thompson said.
Thompson first noticed the substance, on Tuesday. She cited Facebook comments and neighbors who reported their vehicles were sliding off the road because the substance was so slippery.
“Now there’s this white stuff on the road all over Littlerock,” Thompson said, adding she also almost slipped off the road.
The substance collected in front of the Super Store at 90th Street East and Avenue S.
Thompson estimated that the spill spread out for about three miles. The substance stuck to her vehicle. She expressed concern that it could be harmful to wildlife and people in the area.
The spill resulted from vandalism to bladders in which the substance was stored near 96th Street East and Avenue T, Kerjon Lee, Strategic Communications Manager for LA County Public Works wrote in an email.
“It’s estimated that the vandalism released about 35,000 gallons that drained onto roadsides and was further spread by passing vehicles,” Lee wrote.
LA County Public Works uses magnesium chloride as a spray-on application for dirt roads to keep down dust. The substance does this by absorbing moisture from the air and causing dust particles to cling together.
“Magnesium chloride is derived from sea water and is not considered hazardous,” Lee wrote. “Upon consulting with our environmental consultant, LA County Public Works crews began the cleanup, which is likely to extend into the weekend.”
