Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 97F. Winds NNE at less than 5 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.