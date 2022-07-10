LOS ANGELES — A whistleblower physician who was forced into retirement after raising concerns about anesthesia staffing practices during surgeries at a Los Angeles Veterans Affairs hospital has gotten his old job back, federal officials said, Thursday.
Dr. Robert Cameron was reinstated as Chief of Thoracic Surgery at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, according to a statement from the US Office of Special Counsel.
In early 2018, Cameron disclosed two near deaths of VA patients during the administration of anesthesia in thoracic surgeries, the statement said. Cameron maintained the complications were avoidable, had anesthesiologists with greater thoracic experience been present.
Not long after raising the concerns, Cameron “involuntarily retired one day shy of his separation date, an alternative suggested by the supervisor who had proposed his separation,” the OSC statement said.
