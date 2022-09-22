PALMDALE — In honor of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, Palmdale Regional Medical Center is teaming with the nonprofit Triumph Foundation to showcase the benefits of a rehabilitation program and recognizing that everyone deserves to live life to the fullest.

To accomplish this, they are hosting a Wheelchair Rugby Clinic, on Friday, in the main parking lot of the hospital, 38600 Medical Center Drive.

