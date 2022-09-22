PALMDALE — In honor of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, Palmdale Regional Medical Center is teaming with the nonprofit Triumph Foundation to showcase the benefits of a rehabilitation program and recognizing that everyone deserves to live life to the fullest.
To accomplish this, they are hosting a Wheelchair Rugby Clinic, on Friday, in the main parking lot of the hospital, 38600 Medical Center Drive.
The all-inclusive clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will see hospital staff and members of the local disability community participating together.
The Triumph Foundation works to help children, adults and veterans with spinal cord injuries by providing resources, hope and security to those living with paralysis, as well as family members.
The organization works with Palmdale Regional’s Rehabilitation Institute, meeting with spinal cord injury patients who are newly diagnosed with a disability, Palmdale Regional spokeswoman Julie Montague said.
The Foundation provides a welcome basket and offers support and resources. In one recent case, a patient needed a ramp to make their home accessible, something the Foundation is facilitating, Montague said.
“Triumph works to enhance quality of life through their many programs with recreation, providing learning opportunities and showcasing members of the community with disabilities in a way that the general public does not often see,” Triumph Foundation founder Andrew Skinner said. “This event will bring people together, of all abilities —able-bodied and disabled alike — to take part in a fun activity, build friendships and (enjoy) teamwork.”
Wheelchair rugby is an example of the Foundation’s program of adaptive recreation, which includes wheelchair basketball, hockey, racquetball, baseball and hand cycling.
