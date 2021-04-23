Classrooms are like your garage or your spare room — it’s unfathomable how much stuff collects there over the years.
When I retire from full-time teaching, which will be sooner than later, my first inclination would be to leave all the books in my classroom library for my fellow teachers and their future students.
I prefer giving books away to having them line the shelves of my home. How many do you really reread, after all? Better to let someone else enjoy them.
Thus, I will let my colleagues pick over the bones of my classroom collection and take any book they want — except one.
I must keep at least one copy of my Warriner’s English Grammar and Composition.
Older readers will remember the Warriner’s books. They were used as textbooks for grades six to 12, beginning in 1949.
The author, John E. Warriner, died in 1987, and in his obituary, The New York Times reported: “… a vice president of Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, described the grammar and composition books yesterday as ‘one of the best selling series in textbook publishing history.’ He estimated that 30 million copies had been sold.”
I have three of them in my classroom. I wish I had 150 — one for each of my students.
We used them in high school; I remember the different color covers for the different grade levels.
Those were the days when schools truly taught grammar. Mrs. Wiggins taught us how to diagram sentences, how to gain a deeper understanding of how the language works.
Later, the enlightened set would declare that direct grammar instruction was “drill and kill” and teachers should stop it.
The enlightened education experts told us kids would pick up proper grammar on their own and if they didn’t, so what?
I just read the other day in Ross Douthat’s “The Decadent Society,” that American students’ literacy scores peaked in the 1970s.
No doubt it is mere coincidence that that was just before the direct instruction of grammar began to be de-emphasized.
I remember a local teacher telling me in the early ’90s that he rescued his school’s grammar books from the dumpster.
Grammar matters because it is the language of language. It governs how we speak and write, and without it we cannot make ourselves understood.
There are rules, and they need to be taught. The idea that students will pick them up naturally by reading and speaking is risible.
It’s like when tots run around kicking a ball on a soccer field — they may be having fun, but what they are playing is not soccer, and it won’t be until an adult teaches them the rules.
Even the Advanced Placement English Language and Composition exam now says spelling, punctuation and grammar errors matter only if they are so frequent as to distract the reader from the main idea of the essay.
Warriner himself described his book using a marvelous periodic sentence (one in which the suspense builds, and the main point comes at the end). He said:
‘’I had a theory about what a textbook should be, and we incorporated it into this book. The theory I’ve always gone on is that the teacher does the teaching. I mean by that the textbook is merely a record of what the teacher teaches; and the idea that a textbook can be lively and exciting and illustrated and full of pictures and sort of like a bulletin board — that’s not what I want in my classes.’’
