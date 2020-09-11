Random thoughts from 19 years ago:
Watching the news on television just before 6 a.m., I couldn’t imagine how a plane could strike the World Trade Center on a clear and sunny Tuesday morning.
I saw the second plane sweep in from the right of the screen and crash into a fireball within the walls of the second tower, and it took several seconds for the mind to absorb what the eyes had just seen.
Out of respect for the dead, they can’t show one horrible and unforgettable sight we saw over and over on live television: People leaping to their deaths to avoid burning alive.
Watching the events unfold, you kept thinking: How bad is this going to get?
I went to the newsroom, to the old Country Café to interview people, to the home of my late friend Skip Lippert to get his take as a Pearl Harbor survivor, and to St. Andrew’s Abbey to pray.
The hardest part to explain to kids now is the uncertainty — the idea that we did not know if the four planes on 9/11 represented the culmination of a vicious terrorist plot or the first step in a series of escalating attacks.
In the days following the attacks, you could not find a store with any American flags left in stock.
The pictures of “missing” people and the recordings of final phone calls broke even the coldest of hearts.
Members of Congress — Republicans and Democrats together — stood on the steps of the Capitol on the night of the attacks and sang “God Bless America.”
You couldn’t help wondering if you could be even one-tenth as courageous as the Flight 93 passengers, who fought the terrorists in a valiant attempt to gain control of the airplane.
I had been to a concert on the courtyard of the WTC just a few weeks previous and remembered leaning back in my seat and marveling at the incredible height of the tower behind me — it was inconceivable that it could collapse.
Local stories abounded — I wrote of a Valley resident whose brother escaped the Pentagon, another whose cousin, a firefighter, was killed; Los Angeles County firefighters who went to help in the rescue/recovery effort, and LA County Sheriff’s deputies who “adopted” the children of a slain firefighter.
I wrote about residents’ flag and sign displays, fund-raising efforts, and schoolkids writing letters to firefighter families.
Later, I would find letters and pictures from the AV at the NYFD union hall in Manhattan, where my cousin Kathy volunteered.
Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” and Neil Young’s “Let’s Roll” remain the best songs about 9/11.
Baseball truly unified us all that autumn.
It took six weeks before I could turn on the television in the morning without a sense of dread, wondering if the other shoe had just dropped.
Even “Saturday Night Live” was unifying when it returned on Sept. 29 with a live cold opening featuring Mayor Rudy Giuliani with members of the NYFD, and Paul Simon singing “The Boxer.”
I remember finding out that my sister had lost two friends/coworkers from the National Geographic Society when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon.
Longtime Valley politicos George Runner and his late wife Sharon had dined at the Windows on the World, the restaurant on the 106th and 107th floors of the North Tower, just days before the event.
Palmdale High Michael Hingson, a blind man, became something of media celebrity because of the amazing story of how his dog Roselle helped him escape the WTC.
Hingson said he passed dozens of firefighters as he went down and they went up — and some stopped for a moment to pet Roselle, the last affectionate touch they would ever experience.
