San Francisco Costly Trash Cans

A prototype trash can called Salt and Pepper near the Embarcadero in San Francisco is one of three custom-made trash cans the city is testing this summer as part of its yearslong search for another tool to fight its battle against dirty streets.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco.

That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets, this summer, in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, along with piles of used clothes, shoes, furniture and other items strewn about on sometimes-impassable sidewalks.

