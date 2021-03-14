Remembering the ‘Roger Mudd question’ that doomed a local candidate
According to the Associated Press story in Friday’s paper, California stands to gain $150 billion from the federal relief bill.
The state was already running a surplus because the tech sector boomed in 2020, bringing in plenty of tax money from Silicon Valley.
Who would have thought a year ago that the state would be buried in cash?
In addition to the $1,400 checks sent directly to residents and $26 billion to local governments, public and private schools will receive $15.9 billion.
Later in the AP story, it said the state has set aside $6.6 billion to help schools reopen.
Now, I may be an English teacher, but I did learn arithmetic, and $15.9 billion minus $6.6 billion leaves $9.3 billion.
It appears they have enough to cover school reopening costs, plus $9.3 billion left over. Where does that money go?
Being closed for on-campus instruction all year, California schools should have saved a ton of money.
Yes, it cost a lot to make sure each student has a computer and Wi-Fi connection, but many districts would have saved the money that would have gone into transportation — bus drivers, gas and maintenance for buses, crossing guards.
Some sports are starting up now, but the schools should have saved money by having none all year up to now. Transportation, coaching stipends, referees, etc. — all of that costs a lot.
As a teacher, I like seeing schools have the money they need, but as a taxpayer, I must ask: What’s the extra $9.3 billion for?
Let’s just say that, with this Legislature, I am not hopeful that it will be spent wisely.
———
Similarly, I noticed for weeks the papers talked about a $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief package.
Then, President Joe Biden pared back the income limits for the stimulus checks so the checks would not go to rich people.
OK. Yet when the bill passed, it was still $1.9 trillion. Didn’t reducing the number of checks save any money and reduce the total price tag?
You don’t think they snuck something else in there instead to make up the difference, do you?
Nah, they wouldn’t do that.
———
Longtime television news reporter Roger Mudd died this past week, and all the obituaries prominently mentioned his having derailed the presidential campaign of Ted Kennedy.
Mudd asked Kennedy, on live television, why he wanted to be president. Kennedy inarticulately mumbled and stumbled his way through a lengthy, largely incoherent answer to what should have been the easiest question in the world.
The same thing happened in an Antelope Valley election once. Well, sort of. At least that was the newsroom legend.
In 2006, the Democrats, a distinct minority here at the time, had trouble fielding a candidate to run against popular Republican incumbent Sharon Runner.
At the last minute, they persuaded longtime Valley Press letter writer Horton Scioneaux, a retired teacher, to enter the race so that Runner would not run unopposed.
There really was no campaign, there were no debates, and I remember Runner telling me after the election that she still had never met Scioneaux.
H. Scioneaux was good-hearted fellow and rather an eccentric. Valley Press reporter Lisa Howard called him to interview him about his candidacy, and like Roger Mudd before her, asked a simple question:
“If you win, will you go to Sacramento?”
H. went into full Teddy Kennedy mode, hemming and hawing, and barely admitting that yes, he supposed he would go and serve in the highly unlikely event that he actually won.
He did not win. Runner beat him 2-1, as everyone expected, but H. did garner 45,595 votes.
Around the newsroom we joked that had it not been for Lisa’s “Roger Mudd question,” he might have gotten 45,596.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
