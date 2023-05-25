Colorado River Things to Know

A car drives along a dirt road near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev. Arizona, California and Nevada said on Monday that they have reached an agreement to cut their use of the Colorado River in exchange for federal money.

 Associated Press files

LAS VEGAS — Facing the future with a dwindling Colorado River supply and intense pressure from the federal government, Arizona, California and Nevada have offered a plan to cut their water use significantly.

The proposal announced Monday isn’t final. It calls for cities, irrigation districts and Native American tribes to accept federal money — and in some cases volunteer — to use less water over the next three years.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The Associated Press is a pack of lying Scumbags with an agenda (IMHO). These same dirtbags at the Associated Press said the ice caps would melt in the 1970s and flood the coastlines of the planet by the 1980s...lol lol That was B.S. or..... did History correct itself....when Obama bought a house "right on the coastline" (aka FLOOD ZONE !!!). You are being Played....Enjoy

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.