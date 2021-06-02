Last year, Memorial Day 2020, happened amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths sweeping the nation.
It was a matter of nerve, caution and daring to hold a “socially distanced” gathering, smaller in scale at Poncitlan Square in Palmdale and similar in Lancaster, at Lancaster Cemetery.
This year’s turnout was robust at locations across the Antelope Valley as veterans and the ones who love and support them turned out, in the open air, masks largely dispensed with, flags and banners flying, many in the crowd fully vaccinated.
Last year was Vietnam War combat veteran Tom Hilzendeger’s final Memorial Day. Founder of one of the Valley’s most vigorous veterans service groups, Vets4Veterans, Tom retired his colors a week after Memorial Day 2020, yielding reluctantly in a long battle with cancer.
He was always valiant in his battle with mortality. If he faced cancer devils and PTSD demons, he did it with the open heart of an angel of mercy. Whatever the event, even as his physical body was failing, he remained strong in spirit.
So, it was heartening that on Tuesday morning, with the weekly veterans’ coffee klatch renewing, that the “Sons of Tom Hilzendeger” showed up at Crazy Otto’s on Avenue I. Rep. Mike Garcia, a Navy fighter pilot vet who served in the Iraq War, showed up on a mission.
Last fall, the City of Palmdale bestowed its first “Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year” award to local businessman and combat vet John Parsamyan. He was joined by Vietnam Navy vet Jack Woolbert and they picked up Tom’s torch and held it high. Parsamyan’s venture has been to provide job training for vets, using his auto body repair service, Armed Services Auto Body, as a working model.
In the week before Memorial Day, with life opening up again, Marine veteran Kevin Sanders was bestowed the “Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year” designation for 2021, by Mayor Steve Hofbauer and the City Council, with Air Force vet and City Manager J.J. Murphy standing by proudly.
Also attending to support these veterans was Tom’s wife, Megan Hilzendeger. She has rolled with Vets4Veterans at car shows, golf tournaments, 5K-10K races and half-marathons, since the group’s founding a decade ago.
Sanders, who served as a USMC sergeant on many expeditionary deployments or “floats,” does outreach for Northrop-Grumman. He’s on a hunt for veterans who can undergo rigorous training for high-paying jobs in aerospace manufacturing and he’s relentless.
Garcia said he believes he has the best veterans service team in the nation and recognized two of his aides, Christine Ward and Marine combat vet Matt Rogers. Ward is known for results in the Antelope Valley and Rogers is on deck in Santa Clarita. Ward can be reached at 661-839-0532 and Rogers can be reached at 661-568-4855.
Thus, at this week’s Coffee4Vets confab, Garcia showed up to award Sanders medals, ribbons and awards that often get overlooked for official ceremonies before honorable discharge from service.
“I think it’s about 30 years overdue,” Garcia, a brother vet of sea service, noted. Sanders murmured it was longer than that, but that he was overwhelmed with gratitude that it happened this week.
He stood at attention, beaming proudly and the Navy fighter pilot officer saluted the Marine sergeant.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed to Iraq with a local National Guard unit to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He specializes in veterans and community health issues.
