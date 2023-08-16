LOS ANGELES — Labor negotiations resumed Tuesday between the striking Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios, but despite some apparent concessions on both sides, the stalemate appeared to be far from over.
Neither side had publicly commented on the status of the talks as of late Tuesday afternoon. Negotiators for the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents the studios — met Friday for the first time since writers went on strike May 2, and the AMPTP provided the union with some counterproposals to its demands.
According to Deadline, the sides met again Tuesday afternoon, with a source telling the publication the session ended with “mixed results.” The trade publication Variety reported that the WGA softened its stance on some items, such as reducing its demand on minimum writing staff size for TV productions, but the two sides remain far apart in other key areas.
According to the Variety report, the WGA was not bowled over by the AMPTP’s offer to give showrunners more authority over the size of writing staffs, with the size increasing based on a program’s budget. And the studios have not relented on the union demand for higher compensation for writers on streaming programs that have higher viewership. The studios have reportedly agreed to provide the union with more data on the number of hours that streaming programs are viewed, but they have not agreed to tie that number to compensation.
Bloomberg reported Monday that the studios’ offer also included an agreement that only humans would be credited as writers on screenplays, not artificial intelligence bots — a move toward a union effort to ensure AI does not undercut writers’ compensation or credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.