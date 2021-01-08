LANCASTER — The westside Walmart Supercenter is temporarily closed so the store can be cleaned and sanitized.
The store, at 44665 Valley Central Way, was closed at 2 p.m. Thursday as part of a company-initiated program to allow a third-party cleaning crew time to clean and sanitize the building.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Walmart said in an official statement.
The store is scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will remain closed today to provide store associates with time to restock and prep the store before its reopening.
“When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” Walmart said in a statement.
According to the statement, these protocols to close the store are in addition to the extensive measures that have been put in place during the pandemic to help protect store associates and customers.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” Walmart said in a statement.
Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and the company understands the role it plays in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time.
