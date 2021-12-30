PALMDALE — With more than $37.4 million in facility needs that are eligible to be partially matched by state School Facility funds, Westside Union School District’s Board of Education recently approved a resolution in support of Assembly Bill 75, which could put a $12 billion statewide school facility bond measure on the ballot, in 2022.
Funds from Proposition 51, the $9 billion statewide school bond measure that passed, in June 2016, are fully reserved.
Since the state has more than $3 billion worth of modernization and new construction projects unfunded, the Office of Public School Construction created a “wait list” for those districts awaiting matching funds.
Although Westside has no projects on the wait list and has millions of dollars in school facility needs, the District supports the School Facility program retaining date order funding for all projects on the wait list, according to the resolution approved by the Board.
Assembly Bill 75, as currently written, would provide state funds for renovation and improvements of existing classrooms, construction of new classrooms and school facilities, upgrades for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and clean air filters.
According to the most recent draft version of the bill, published, on May 24, the proposed bill would also authorize new construction and modernization grants to be used for seismic mitigation purposes and certain health and safety projects. It would also establish school site-based infrastructure to provide broadband Internet access and authorize modernization grants to be used for the control, management, or abatement of lead.
In addition, the bill would increase the maximum level of total bonding capacity that a school district could have in order to be deemed eligible for financial hardship under the act from $5 million to $15 million.
The Board approved the resolution on a 4-0 vote, with Board Clerk Jennifer Navarro absent, at the Dec. 21 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.