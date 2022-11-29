LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver involved in a drunk driving hit-and-run collision, Sunday morning, in which a motorcyclist was killed, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The fatal collision occurred at 6 a.m., at the intersection of Avenue I and 13th Street West.
According to the preliminary investigation, a man driving a BMW sedan east on Avenue I made a left turn at 13th Street West, turning directly in the path of a westbound motorcyclist on Avenue I.
The driver of the BMW then fled the scene on foot, but he was later apprehended by deputies, according to sheriff’s officials.
The motorcyclist was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, and he is described only as a man, possibly in his 20s.
Investigators determined the driver of the BMW was driving under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit and run, and DUI causing bodily injury, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
The collision is still being investigated and anyone with information regarding it is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.
