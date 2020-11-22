QUARTZ HILL — Westside Union School District received $34,000 in grants this fall from community partners Lockheed Martin and T-Mobile, the District announced last week.
The grants will assist Westside with the challenges of delivering educational programs during the ongoing pandemic ranging from technological gaps to emotional challenges and even matters as simple as scheduling the pick-up of school lunches that would otherwise be provided at the school site
“Westside Union School District is strong because of our community partnerships and there is perhaps no better illustration of that reality than right now,” Westside Superintendent Gina Rossall. “Students, families and our staff are all grappling with the challenges of the pandemic and these community partners did not hesitate to step forward.”
Lockheed Martin contributed $20,000 to support Westside and T-Mobile contributed an additional $14,000. Both grants are being used to help the District ensure widespread access to technology during this time of distance learning, including home Internet access.
In accepting the grants, Rossall also made a point to call out George Whiteside, chief space officer of Virgin Galactic, for helping facilitate the grant from T-Mobile (formerly Sprint).
“George and the team at Virgin Galactic are pushing the outside of the envelope on space exploration,” Rossall said. “With his help in securing this grant, we can see that he also his feet firmly planted in the community and helping those around him. We cannot thank him enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.