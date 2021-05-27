QUARTZ HILL — Westside Union School District eliminated approximately 52 tons of greenhouse gas emissions after replacing its gas-powered grounds maintenance equipment with battery electric equipment.
The transition earned the district status as the first American Green Zone Alliance certified Green Zone School District in the nation.
Westside Union partnered with the American Green Zone Alliance and Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District to achieve the certification.
The District transitioned the grounds maintenance equipment on all 12 of its campuses from fossil fuel-powered lawn and garden equipment to battery electric equipment. The effort earned WUSD last year’s William J. “Pete” Knight Memorial Achievement in Reducing Emissions Award from the AV Air Quality Management District.
The American Green Zone Alliance Green Zone Certification Program is intended to achieve considerable reductions in air pollution, noise pollution, and toxic waste associated with the use and maintenance of internal combustion equipment. Westside spent several months testing various types and models of battery-electric equipment to compare efficiency, reliability, quality and resilience.
The District also eliminated more than 17 tons of criteria pollutant emissions — ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, lead, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide — along with smaller amounts of fine particulate pollution and a variety of toxic air emissions annually from Westside Union and the Antelope Valley environment. The battery-electric equipment also contribute to a significant reduction in noise pollution thanks to the operation of the quieter electric machines.
“This project makes the air safer for the District’s students, faculty, staff and the community at large,” Marvin Crist, Chairman of the AVAQMD Governing Board, said in a statement. “It’s not surprising to see them leading this effort in the state, and I’m glad we were able help them achieve this important goal.”
Westside Union has an established track record of adopting sustainable green policies wherever feasible. The district was an early adopter of solar power and continues in that regard with plans for solar power generation at all district facilities later this year. Westside has also installed ionizers in every single district heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit to improve air quality at its school sites. The new system is 82% more effective at virus reduction than CDC-recommended filtration standards.
“Environmental health and public health go hand in hand,” Westside Superintendent Regina Rossall said in a statement. “We continue to work hard to improve air quality and are honored to be the first school district to earn this prestigious Green Zone designation. Westside has a long history of working to adopt environmentally sustainable practices that also make economic sense.”
AV Air Quality Management District allocated approximately $17,000 from their AB 617 and Carl Moyer grant programs covering 70% of the equipment replacement cost. The Carl Moyer Program provides grant funding for cleaner-than-required engines, equipment, and other sources of air pollution. AB 617 provides for grants to community-based organizations for technical assistance and support in ensuring that all Californians benefit equitably from our state’s air quality and climate efforts, especially those who live in areas most severely impacted by air pollution.
AV Air Quality Management District has various grant programs to assist Antelope Valley homeowners and commercial landscapers with the conversion from fossil fuel-powered lawn and garden equipment to clean battery electric alternatives.
Visit the AVAQMD web site at www.avaqmd.ca.gov or call 66-723-8070 for details.
Visit www.avaqmd.ca.gov or www.AirNow.gov for details on up-to-date air quality information.
