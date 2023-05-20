BAKERSFIELD — Jubilation, heartbreak, disappointment and relief poured from scores of people clustered in and around Kern County Superior Court on Friday as a long-awaited verdict convicted Trezell and Jacqueline West of killing their adoptive son Orrin West. But jurors couldn’t decide if the defendants murdered his brother Orson West.
It’s been about 2½ years since Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were reported missing in December 2020 by Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, which sparked a desperate hunt across the nation to find the boys. It seemed a majority of California City residents scoured eastern Kern County and speculation online ran rampant as many puzzled over what happened to the toddlers.
Several scenes played out Friday in response to the verdict: a defense attorney hugged a defendant during the hearing; gasps of “yes” rang out in a packed courtroom as the verdict was read; a mother’s heart-wrenching sobs; prayers and cheers to God. These moments showed how powerful emotions for these toddlers deeply rooted themselves for many in this community.
“Today was a day that we’ve all been waiting for,” Rosanna Wills, a cousin of a biological family member, said after the verdict. She was surrounded by numerous people clapping and cheering and crying.
The Wests were found guilty of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Orrin West. The jury convicted both parents of two counts of willful cruelty to a child, pertaining to Orrin and Orson. The married couple was pronounced guilty of falsely reporting an emergency, a misdemeanor.
Jurors deadlocked on the second-degree murder charge in regard to Orson and a conspiracy charge for both defendants.
Prosecutors may retry those charges jurors couldn’t reach a verdict for and set a hearing on July 13 for this matter, the same day both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced. Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith said the gag order that bars attorneys from commenting publicly remains in effect.
Trezell told California City police he was collecting wood to build a fireplace while Jacqueline wrapped presents inside their home, according to videos of his interrogations played in court. Orrin and Orson were playing with chalk in the Wests’ newly bought home in California City when they disappeared on Dec. 21, 2020, Trezell told police. The father added at the time he came back from collecting firewood, went inside his home, went outside again and saw his kids were missing.
Defense attorneys presented these statements as fact, but prosecutors didn’t agree. Smith said the boys died in September 2020 and the parents didn’t call for help when Orrin died because their biological children would be taken away from them.
The only witness to the circumstances which prosecutors say led to Orrin and Orson’s deaths was the Wests’ 12-year-old child, who testified in this case and was questioned several times by forensic interviewers and police. His testimony was crucial as the toddlers’ bodies have never been found.
The preteen — who was 10 years old at the time — told a forensic interviewer that he saw Orrin vomiting and choking one day and his color changed in the Wests’ Bakersfield apartment. He touched Orrin’s body and it was cold, the preteen told forensic interviewer, who specializes in questioning children.
This same preteen testified that Orson was never seen again after a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom rang out after the Wests moved to California City.
Defense attorneys contended this preteen was subject to leading and improper questions that eventually led him to sprout false narratives. Jacqueline West has repeatedly said her kids aren’t telling the truth about what happened to Orrin and Orson, according to interrogations conducted by police and whose video footage was played during trial.
Neither defendant testified at trial. The Wests’ four children — two biological and two adopted — all testified as prosecution witnesses.
It was a circus in front of the courtroom 30 minutes before the verdict was read. A bailiff repeatedly told multiple family members, friends and supporters to move away from the courtroom door so it would not be blocked.
The entire courtroom was packed and not every interested party could fit, which included attorneys not associated with this case and others helping defense attorneys. The biological mother Ryan Dean, who testified she lives in Texas, came to the hearing. The biological fathers of Orrin and Orson — they have different fathers, but share the same mother — were also spotted around the courthouse.
Emotions exploded while in the courtroom, despite Judge Charles Brehmer’s warning to refrain from making loud sounds. Gasps and cries sounded as a court clerk read the guilty convictions — at least two people were so overcome that they left the courtroom.
Dean sobbed loudly after the verdict. Numerous people comforted her in the court hallway as she bent over in a chair.
But outside, cheers and claps and hugs were exchanged at the trial’s outcome. Family members thanked the public for paying attention to these proceedings while repeatedly thanking God and Jesus.
“Y’all need to believe and understand that God can move mountains,” said Keisha Stevenson, who has been attending court every single day and is a family friend of the toddlers’ biological family. This statement prompted cheers.
“If this don’t make you believe (in God), I don’t know what to tell you,” Stevenson said. “‘Cause we pray, and we pray, and we pray and I never stopped praying.”
Each month since the kids disappeared, Stevenson and the biological family members hosted vigils and implored God to help.
But, the work is not done, they said.
They’re still searching for the boys’ bodies. And jurors didn’t reach a decision about what happened to Orson.
“It’s been a long journey. Like Keisha (Stevenson) said, it’s not over,” said Wills, the biological cousin of the brothers. “It’s just the beginning because we still have to find bodies.”
“Let’s keep their faces out there, Classic and Cinsere,” Wills said. She referred to Orson and Orrin, respectively, by names given to them by their biological family.
“We love you,” Wills said directly to the boys. “We will not stop until we bring you home.”
