LOS ANGELES — Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West.
An atmospheric river — a sky-born plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — was fueling the weather, which could dump rain and snow over much of the region through Christmas, while the Pacific Northwest was looking at a dayslong cold snap.
On Thursday, two people died when their car was submerged in a flooded underpass in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco. Firefighters rescued two people who had climbed atop a car but they couldn’t reach the fully submerged vehicle, San Mateo County sheriff’s Det. Javier Acosta said.
In the Sierra Nevada, an evacuation warning was issued for about 150 homes downstream of Twain Harte Lake Dam after cracks were found in granite that adjoins the manmade part of the 36-foot-high structure. Authorities began releasing some water, but the dam didn’t seem in any immediate danger, Tuolomne County sheriff’s Sgt. Nicco Sandelin said.
The Sierras could see five to eight feet of snow through the holidays, with 10 feet possible at higher elevations, and authorities urged people to avoid traveling through the mountain passes, which could be treacherous.
In Southern California, evacuation orders were issued, Thursday night, in Orange County because of possible mudslides and debris flows in three canyons where a wildfire last December burned the ground bare. The Orange County Fire Authority reported a mudslide, Thursday night, in one canyon that affected some roads but no injuries were reported.
The area saw flooding in a storm last week and several homes were red-tagged.
Steve Learned left the area, Thursday morning, after doing what he could to protect his home.
“The last storm just killed us, buried our road,” he told KABC-TV. “My street turned into a creek bed about two-and-a-half feet deep with rocks and mud. I hope it doesn’t do it again.”
