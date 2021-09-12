An additional vote center will open, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced.
The vote center will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, in the community room near the tot lot at the park, 39700 30th St. West.
“It is critical that voting is accessible across Los Angeles County,” Barger said. “I am grateful we could stand up this additional vote center to provide Antelope Valley community members with one more option to cast their ballot.”
The west Palmdale park site will be open to voters from anywhere in Los Angeles County.
The deadline for voting is 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Below are locations of other Antelope Valley vote centers, plus drop boxes for depositing mail ballots. Ballots must be placed in drop boxes before 8 p.m., Tuesday. Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday; no postage is necessary.
Here are the vote center locations:
Acton
Acton Community Club
3748 Nickels Ave.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Clubhouse
Vasquez High School
33630 Red Rover Mine Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Gymnasium
Acton Rehabilitation Center
30500 Arrastre Canyon Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Men’s dining hall
Lake Los Angeles
Stephen Sorensen County Park
16801 East Ave. P
10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Gymnasium
Lancaster
Lancaster Marketplace
44920 Valley Central Way
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Suite 102
Eastside High School
3200 East Ave. J-8
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Gymnasium
Endeavour Middle School
43755 45th St. West
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Gymnasium
Park View Educational Complex
44327 Fig Ave.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Gymnasium
Littlerock/Sun Village
Living Stone Cathedral of Worship
37721 100th St. East
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Fellowship hall
Palmdale
Palmdale Courthouse
38256 Sierra Highway
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Department A14
Oak Tree Community Day School
38136 35th St East
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Kindergarten Wing
Marie Kerr Park
39700 30th St. West
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday
Additional info: Community Room
Quartz Hill
George Lane County Park
5520 West Ave. L-8
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.
Additional info: Community Room
Drop box locations:
Acton
Acton Park
3751 Syracuse Ave.
Open 24 hours
Agua Dulce
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center
10700 Escondido Canyon Road
Open 24 hours
Lake Hughes
LA County Fire Station 78
17021 Elizabeth Lake Road
Hours: Open 24 hours
Lake Los Angeles
Stephen Sorensen County Park
16801 East Ave. P
Hours: Open 24 hours
Lancaster
LA County Fire Station 117
44851 30th St. East
Hours: Open 24 hours
LA County Fire Station 134
43225 25th St. West
Hours: Open 24 hours
Department of Public Social Services
337 East Ave. K-10
Hours: Open 24 hours
High Desert Regional Health Center
335 East Ave. I
Hours: Open 24 hours
Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
43063 10th St. West
Hours: Open 24 hours
Littlerock/Sun Village
Jackie Robinson Park
8773 East Ave. R
Hours: Open 24 hours
Everett Martin Park
35548 92nd St. East
Hours: Open 24 hours
Palmdale
Domenic Massari Park
37716 55th St. East
Hours: Open 24 hours
LA County Fire Station 37
38318 Ninth St. East.
Hours: Open 24 hours
LA County Fire Station 131
2629 East Ave. S
Open 24 hours
Marie Kerr Park
39700 30th St. West
Open 24 hours
Pearblossom
Pearblossom Park
33922 121st St. East
Open 24 hours
