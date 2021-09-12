An additional vote center will open, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced.

The vote center will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, in the community room near the tot lot at the park, 39700 30th St. West.

“It is critical that voting is accessible across Los Angeles County,” Barger said. “I am grateful we could stand up this additional vote center to provide Antelope Valley community members with one more option to cast their ballot.”

The west Palmdale park site will be open to voters from anywhere in Los Angeles County.

The deadline for voting is 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Below are locations of other Antelope Valley vote centers, plus drop boxes for depositing mail ballots. Ballots must be placed in drop boxes before 8 p.m., Tuesday. Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday; no postage is necessary.

Here are the vote center locations:

Acton

Acton Community Club

3748 Nickels Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Clubhouse

Vasquez High School

33630 Red Rover Mine Road

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Gymnasium

Acton Rehabilitation Center

30500 Arrastre Canyon Road

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Men’s dining hall

Lake Los Angeles

Stephen Sorensen County Park

16801 East Ave. P

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Gymnasium

Lancaster

Lancaster Marketplace

44920 Valley Central Way

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Suite 102

Eastside High School

3200 East Ave. J-8

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Gymnasium

Endeavour Middle School

43755 45th St. West

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Gymnasium

Park View Educational Complex

44327 Fig Ave.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Gymnasium

Littlerock/Sun Village

Living Stone Cathedral of Worship

37721 100th St. East

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Fellowship hall

Palmdale

Palmdale Courthouse

38256 Sierra Highway

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Department A14

Oak Tree Community Day School

38136 35th St East

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Kindergarten Wing

Marie Kerr Park

39700 30th St. West

Hours:  7 a.m. to  8 p.m., Tuesday

Additional info: Community Room

Quartz Hill

George Lane County Park

5520 West Ave. L-8

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Additional info: Community Room

Drop box locations:

Acton

Acton Park

3751 Syracuse Ave.

Open 24 hours

Agua Dulce

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

10700 Escondido Canyon Road

Open 24 hours

Lake Hughes

LA County Fire Station 78

17021 Elizabeth Lake Road

Hours: Open 24 hours

Lake Los Angeles

Stephen Sorensen County Park

16801 East Ave. P

Hours: Open 24 hours

Lancaster

LA County Fire Station 117

44851 30th St. East

Hours: Open 24 hours

LA County Fire Station 134

43225 25th St. West

Hours: Open 24 hours

Department of Public Social Services

337 East Ave. K-10

Hours: Open 24 hours

High Desert Regional Health Center

335 East Ave. I

Hours: Open 24 hours

Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park

43063 10th St. West

Hours: Open 24 hours

Littlerock/Sun Village

Jackie Robinson Park

8773 East Ave. R

Hours: Open 24 hours

Everett Martin Park

35548  92nd St. East

Hours: Open 24 hours

Palmdale

Domenic Massari Park

37716 55th St. East

Hours: Open 24 hours

LA County Fire Station 37

38318 Ninth St. East.

Hours: Open 24 hours

LA County Fire Station 131

2629 East Ave. S

Open 24 hours

Marie Kerr Park

39700 30th St. West

Open 24 hours

Pearblossom

Pearblossom Park

33922 121st St. East

Open 24 hours

