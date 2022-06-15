LANCASTER — The Valley has seen its first finding of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus this season, officials from the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said.
Mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in a trap in the vicinity of 40th Street East and Avenue J-8. Vector Control District officials will place additional traps and closely monitor this area.
“These positive mosquito samples are a good reminder that West Nile virus is active in the Antelope Valley and that residents need to be vigilant about personal mosquito control measures,” District Manager Leann Verdick said in a release announcing the findings.
West Nile virus is endemic to the state and is carried by the native culex mosquitoes.
People bitten by an infected mosquito may experience flu-like symptoms that can include fever, body aches, skin rash and fatigue.
In some people, West Nile fever can develop into a more serious form of the disease and can even be fatal. About 80% of people infected will show no symptoms at all.
There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection. The best protection is mosquito bite prevention.
District technicians travel routes, weekly, to check traps that rotate around the Valley, Brenna Bates-Grubb, community outreach specialist for the district, said. The weekly checks are timed to be about the same as the life cycle of the mosquitoes.
Mosquito season in the Valley is roughly from late April to the end of October, Bates-Grubb said.
Hot weather is ideal for mosquito breeding and residents are advised to take precautions to avoid providing breeding grounds and to protect themselves from mosquitoes.
The District recommends using EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus for the longest-lasting protection.
Make sure homes are secure against indoor invasions, with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.
Eliminate areas of standing water where mosquitoes may breed.
Check for items that hold water inside and outside homes, once a week.
Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. If no lid is available, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.
Dump outstanding water in flower pots, saucers, bird baths and other containers at least weekly.
Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.
Throw away old items in the patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.
Stagnant swimming pools or “green pools,” as well as daytime biting mosquitoes, should be reported to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.
Dead birds may be reported by calling 877-968-2473 or online at www.westnile.ca.gov
